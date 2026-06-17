Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Bought by C Partners Holding GmbH

C Partners Holding GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,534 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 92,723 shares during the period. Equifax makes up 15.1% of C Partners Holding GmbH's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH owned 0.21% of Equifax worth $56,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,282,951 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,920,535,000 after purchasing an additional 316,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equifax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,441 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,097,147,000 after buying an additional 66,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,344,531 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $942,676,000 after buying an additional 1,145,921 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,809,879 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $609,693,000 after buying an additional 1,022,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,736,467 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $701,986,000 after acquiring an additional 163,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company's stock.

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Equifax Price Performance

EFX opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.50 and a 200-day moving average of $192.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.91 and a 12-month high of $275.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Equifax's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at $46,846,252. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,132,885.02. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equifax from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $226.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Further Reading

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