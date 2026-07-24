Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,067 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 8,251 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Equifax were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 612.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $167.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's 50-day moving average is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.74. Equifax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.74 and a 1-year high of $271.84.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.73%.The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.390-8.690 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's payout ratio is 39.44%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equifax from $245.00 to $232.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Equifax from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equifax

Key Stories Impacting Equifax

Here are the key news stories impacting Equifax this week:

Positive Sentiment: Equifax posted Q2 EPS of $2.25, topping estimates, with revenue of $1.70 billion in line with expectations and up 10.6% year over year, which supports the case for continued fundamental growth.

Equifax posted Q2 EPS of $2.25, topping estimates, with revenue of $1.70 billion in line with expectations and up 10.6% year over year, which supports the case for continued fundamental growth. Positive Sentiment: Management kept the bullish long-term narrative intact, highlighting AI-driven productivity savings of $150 million through 2028 and ongoing operating leverage, which could improve margins over time. Equifax outlines 3Q 2026 revenue of $1.68B-$1.71B as it targets $150M in AI productivity savings through 2028

Management kept the bullish long-term narrative intact, highlighting AI-driven productivity savings of $150 million through 2028 and ongoing operating leverage, which could improve margins over time. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still reiterated bullish views after the results, with Needham maintaining a Buy rating even while trimming its target to $245, and William Blair also keeping a Buy call, signaling continued Street support. Needham PT Lowered to $245 at Equifax

Several analysts still reiterated bullish views after the results, with Needham maintaining a Buy rating even while trimming its target to $245, and William Blair also keeping a Buy call, signaling continued Street support. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Zacks and other market pieces continues to describe Equifax as a growth and value candidate, but these pieces appear more style-rank driven than company-specific catalysts.

Commentary from Zacks and other market pieces continues to describe Equifax as a growth and value candidate, but these pieces appear more style-rank driven than company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: The new Q3 revenue outlook of $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion was viewed as more cautious than some investors wanted, contributing to analyst forecast cuts and adding concern about near-term growth momentum.

The new Q3 revenue outlook of $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion was viewed as more cautious than some investors wanted, contributing to analyst forecast cuts and adding concern about near-term growth momentum. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing valuation concerns and the company’s new debt, with some market commentary questioning whether EFX is still a bargain after its credit bureau deal and balance-sheet changes.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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