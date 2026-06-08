Equifax, Inc. $EFX Stock Position Decreased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA cut its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,635 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 35,808 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.05% of Equifax worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $275,635,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,344,531 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $942,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,135 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $317,688,000 after acquiring an additional 697,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,282,951 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,920,535,000 after acquiring an additional 316,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 956.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,592 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $84,248,000 after acquiring an additional 297,489 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $171.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $156.47 and a one year high of $275.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equifax's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equifax

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at $46,846,252. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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