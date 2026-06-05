Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,156 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up approximately 1.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Equinix worth $380,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 40.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Equinix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial raised Equinix from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,143.60.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total value of $613,225.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,788 shares in the company, valued at $10,418,079.48. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.19, for a total transaction of $605,549.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,990,608.86. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,053 shares of company stock valued at $11,569,731. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,089.15 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,056.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $912.41. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.84%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Further Reading

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