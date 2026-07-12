Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,890 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Equinix worth $73,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Equinix alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $16.34 on Friday, reaching $1,051.21. 330,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,703. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $720.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,128.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,066.16 and a 200 day moving average of $967.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a PE ratio of 72.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is presently 142.84%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,615,511.53. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total value of $4,010,517.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,239.52. This trade represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,574. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. Raymond James Financial upgraded Equinix from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Equinix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,207.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,155.64.

Get Our Latest Report on EQIX

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equinix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equinix wasn't on the list.

While Equinix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here