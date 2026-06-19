Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Bought by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,885 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Equinix were worth $25,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 112,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $85,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Equinix by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 100,791 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $78,944,000 after purchasing an additional 41,887 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University lifted its position in Equinix by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 10,298 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in Equinix by 420,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Equinix by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,265 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 7,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. This represents a 41.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,615,511.53. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,539 shares of company stock worth $12,455,054. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,092.19 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,072.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $934.16. The company has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Equinix's payout ratio is 142.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Truist Financial set a $1,215.00 price objective on Equinix in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,235.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,143.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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