Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,718 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 21,864 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.58% of Equinix worth $561,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Equinix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,155.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,615,511.53. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the sale, the chairman owned 7,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. This represents a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,115 shares of company stock worth $12,022,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,009.14 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $720.62 and a 52 week high of $1,128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,061.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $976.52.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's payout ratio is 142.84%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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