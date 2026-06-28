Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's holdings in Equinix were worth $29,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Equinix alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 433.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 49 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total value of $4,010,517.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,239.52. The trade was a 37.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total transaction of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,116.16. The trade was a 26.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,539 shares of company stock worth $12,455,054 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $1,109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Equinix from $1,173.00 to $1,186.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Equinix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Equinix from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,151.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $1,091.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,079.57 and a 200-day moving average of $948.17. The company has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $720.62 and a 12-month high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is 142.84%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equinix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equinix wasn't on the list.

While Equinix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here