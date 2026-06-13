Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC's holdings in Equinix were worth $16,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,398,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,265,706,000 after purchasing an additional 107,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,252,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,959,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $984,355,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Equinix by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,235,674 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $946,724,000 after acquiring an additional 117,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 7,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total transaction of $2,210,278.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,116.16. The trade was a 26.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,054. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Equinix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,143.60.

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Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $1,055.85 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1,066.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $923.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Equinix's payout ratio is presently 142.84%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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