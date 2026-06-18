Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC Has $17.67 Million Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. $KOS

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,469,980 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,689,500 shares during the period. Kosmos Energy accounts for about 9.2% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned about 4.07% of Kosmos Energy worth $17,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,634 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,782 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,539 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,577 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 278,082 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director John Douglas Kelso Grant sold 43,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $118,662.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,311 shares in the company, valued at $224,709.03. This represents a 34.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Steven Sterin sold 38,636 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $105,476.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 331,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $904,435.35. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,568 shares of company stock valued at $342,801. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:KOS opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The business's fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 59.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $370.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $405.21 million. Research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an "accumulate" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KOS

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company's portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

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