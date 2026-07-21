Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,667 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,503 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of Equitable Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 177,333 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,272 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 36,072 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 12,761 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. New Street Research reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. CICC Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $203.28 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $209.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.26. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA expanded Omniverse libraries in Agent Toolkit, strengthening its physical AI and simulation software ecosystem. Article Title

NVIDIA expanded Omniverse libraries in Agent Toolkit, strengthening its physical AI and simulation software ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb expanded use of NVIDIA systems for drug discovery, highlighting demand beyond traditional tech customers. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb expanded use of NVIDIA systems for drug discovery, highlighting demand beyond traditional tech customers. Positive Sentiment: QumulusAI bought 1,632 Blackwell GPUs, signaling continued strong appetite for NVIDIA’s AI hardware. Article Title

QumulusAI bought 1,632 Blackwell GPUs, signaling continued strong appetite for NVIDIA’s AI hardware. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame NVIDIA as a long-term AI winner, but many pieces are mostly valuation-focused rather than new fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame NVIDIA as a long-term AI winner, but many pieces are mostly valuation-focused rather than new fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: AMD’s Microsoft-backed Helios launch has intensified concerns about competitive pressure in AI data centers. Article Title

AMD’s Microsoft-backed Helios launch has intensified concerns about competitive pressure in AI data centers. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor selloff and “AI bubble” worries may be capping upside and keeping investors cautious. Article Title

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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