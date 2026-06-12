Equity Investment Corp Buys 1,690,896 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,021,844 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 1,690,896 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties accounts for about 2.3% of Equity Investment Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned about 1.01% of Healthpeak Properties worth $112,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 218,446 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 74,206 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 269,493 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,723,151 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,868,000 after buying an additional 95,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 90,476 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $148,520.20. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DOC stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.Healthpeak Properties's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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