Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,618,627 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 225,221 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 4.44% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $537,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,367 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,561 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company's stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Up 0.2%

ELS stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $397.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.66 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Equity Lifestyle Properties's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties's payout ratio is presently 104.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Odeon Capital Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

Further Reading

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