Equity Residential $EQR Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 652,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 58,662 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Equity Residential worth $38,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 375.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Equity Residential from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.40.

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Equity Residential Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $67.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $57.57 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). Equity Residential had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $779.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equity Residential's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.7025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Equity Residential's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.17%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

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