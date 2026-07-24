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Erasca, Inc. $ERAS Shares Purchased by Siren L.L.C.

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Erasca logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Siren L.L.C. increased its stake in Erasca by 28.4% in the first quarter, buying 2.49 million additional shares and bringing its total to 11.24 million shares. The position was valued at about $181.9 million and made up 5% of Siren’s portfolio.
  • Several analysts remain constructive on the stock: HC Wainwright and Jefferies reiterated Buy ratings, while the consensus rating is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.64.
  • Erasca is facing ongoing class action litigation related to alleged misleading statements about its lead oncology candidate ERAS-0015, with an August 10 lead-plaintiff deadline drawing attention to the legal risk.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Erasca.

Siren L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS - Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,244,246 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,486,997 shares during the period. Erasca comprises 5.0% of Siren L.L.C.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Siren L.L.C. owned about 3.62% of Erasca worth $181,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Spruce Street Capital LP acquired a new stake in Erasca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,469,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Erasca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Erasca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in Erasca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,145,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ERAS. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Erasca from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC set a $20.00 target price on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Erasca from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Erasca has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ERAS

More Erasca News

Here are the key news stories impacting Erasca this week:

Erasca Price Performance

NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. Erasca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Equities analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erasca Company Profile

(Free Report)

Erasca, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company focuses on small molecule therapeutics that target critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and survival, with a primary emphasis on inhibitors of the MAPK pathway. Erasca's approach is designed to deliver oral, targeted therapies that address both oncogene‐driven and immuno‐oncology indications, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with unmet medical needs.

Erasca's pipeline comprises multiple development candidates, including small molecule inhibitors engineered to disrupt key nodes in cancer cell signaling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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