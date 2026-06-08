Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires 103,425 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,741 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 103,425 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.2% of Erste Asset Management GmbH's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of S&P Global worth $139,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,873,340,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,033,003,000 after purchasing an additional 274,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $2,398,991,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,037,912 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,587,910,000 after purchasing an additional 922,433 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,202,872 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,072,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,868 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $425.16 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price objective on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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