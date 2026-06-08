Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires 155,332 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,795 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 155,332 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.0% of Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.19% of Autodesk worth $118,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Autodesk by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 160 shares of the software company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the software company's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Autodesk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Autodesk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Autodesk signed a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to bring cloud-based products into AWS Marketplace and improve cloud solutions for customers, which could widen distribution and strengthen enterprise adoption. Autodesk signs strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services

Autodesk signed a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to bring cloud-based products into AWS Marketplace and improve cloud solutions for customers, which could widen distribution and strengthen enterprise adoption. Positive Sentiment: Autodesk lowered the minimum buy-in for Autodesk Flex to 33 tokens for $99 from 100 tokens for $300, making it easier and cheaper for small businesses to start using its products and potentially expanding its user base. Autodesk for Small Business update: Making it more affordable to get started with Autodesk Flex

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $229.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $237.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.93. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $214.10 and a one year high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith acquired 3,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,934.89. This represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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