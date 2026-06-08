Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires 20,000 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Tapestry makes up about 1.1% of Erste Asset Management GmbH's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.49% of Tapestry worth $126,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tapestry alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 608,266 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $68,868,000 after acquiring an additional 108,278 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,331.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,478 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,408 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $24,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,556 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 228,107 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 52,747 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 420.8% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Tapestry from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tapestry from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $175.00 price target on Tapestry in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $139.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.86 and a 1-year high of $161.97.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.79 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 229.70% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $86,701,954.26. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,258,585.16. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tapestry, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tapestry wasn't on the list.

While Tapestry currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here