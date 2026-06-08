Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires 40,000 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,804,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 4.81% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $76,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,033,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 229,208 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,551.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 242,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 227,972 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AGIO opened at $28.29 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 639.84% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James William Burns sold 3,280 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $113,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,711,411.26. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 3,262 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $113,224.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,625,434.59. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 12,623 shares of company stock worth $438,144 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AGIO. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.44.

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Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

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