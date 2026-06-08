Erste Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,431 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 35,051 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.27% of Texas Roadhouse worth $29,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $196.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Roadhouse

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Jane Grote Abell sold 339 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $60,148.77. Following the sale, the director owned 2,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $383,426.23. This trade represents a 13.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 499 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total transaction of $89,430.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,690. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock opened at $170.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.82 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $168.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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