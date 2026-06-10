Erste Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,414 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 31,475 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,302.0% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 139,565 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $17,568,000 after buying an additional 129,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $380.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business's fifty day moving average is $251.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.64. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.17 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.76.

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Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,305,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,161,867. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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