Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys 21,700 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 366.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,617 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 2,542.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 23,785 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,904 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $36,199,000 after acquiring an additional 183,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 23,804 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total value of $3,509,423.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 352,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,999,298.15. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $513,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 473,975 shares in the company, valued at $69,517,913.25. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 485,515 shares of company stock valued at $66,909,882. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Trading Down 4.8%

RKLB opened at $108.23 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $98.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of -338.22 and a beta of 2.49. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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