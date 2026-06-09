Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys 26,829 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 205.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,883 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 26,829 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Tesla were worth $18,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 405,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $182,343,000 after acquiring an additional 36,507 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,121.4% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 17,638 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,344 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Phillip Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. President Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $408.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 375.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $396.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.17. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $281.85 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,218 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,455. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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