Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys 29,002 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 191.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,123 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AMETEK alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $831,372,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AMETEK by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 852,585 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $176,153,000 after acquiring an additional 760,410 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,977 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,444,000 after acquiring an additional 695,419 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in AMETEK by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 785,020 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $147,584,000 after acquiring an additional 631,649 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,311,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $225.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $227.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.62. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.43 and a 1 year high of $243.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $270.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AME

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AMETEK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMETEK wasn't on the list.

While AMETEK currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here