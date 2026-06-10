Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Erste Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,946 shares of the company's stock after selling 111,400 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company's stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the company's stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.50 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Arete Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $31.25 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Huber Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.04.

View Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Key Headlines Impacting Warner Bros. Discovery

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual call option buying suggests traders are positioning for a move higher, likely tied to takeover-related upside or deal speculation.

Unusual call option buying suggests traders are positioning for a move higher, likely tied to takeover-related upside or deal speculation. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Paramount Skydance is making regulatory concessions to preserve the acquisition indicate management is actively trying to keep the deal alive.

Reports that Paramount Skydance is making regulatory concessions to preserve the acquisition indicate management is actively trying to keep the deal alive. Positive Sentiment: The market is still assigning value to the merger, with commentary noting the stock offers a meaningful spread to the deal price, which can attract merger arbitrage investors. Article Title

The market is still assigning value to the merger, with commentary noting the stock offers a meaningful spread to the deal price, which can attract merger arbitrage investors. Neutral Sentiment: Britain’s competition regulator has formally begun reviewing Paramount Skydance’s planned acquisition, a procedural step that keeps the process moving but adds timeline risk. Article Title

Britain’s competition regulator has formally begun reviewing Paramount Skydance’s planned acquisition, a procedural step that keeps the process moving but adds timeline risk. Neutral Sentiment: Proxy adviser ISS’s opposition to executive pay tied to the merger highlights governance scrutiny around the transaction, but it does not directly block the deal.

Proxy adviser ISS’s opposition to executive pay tied to the merger highlights governance scrutiny around the transaction, but it does not directly block the deal. Neutral Sentiment: Media reports about Bari Weiss potentially overseeing CNN editorial operations reflect possible post-deal restructuring, adding color to the merger narrative without changing the core financial case.

Media reports about Bari Weiss potentially overseeing CNN editorial operations reflect possible post-deal restructuring, adding color to the merger narrative without changing the core financial case. Negative Sentiment: Paramount’s alleged accusations against Netflix and the broader “deal drama” underscore a contentious process that could increase uncertainty and weigh on the stock if negotiations stall.

Paramount’s alleged accusations against Netflix and the broader “deal drama” underscore a contentious process that could increase uncertainty and weigh on the stock if negotiations stall. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns the current share price may be below the value implied by the takeover, but still leaves investors exposed to deal-completion risk if approvals or conditions become problematic.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ WBD opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 95,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,411.72. This represents a 26.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $16,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 244,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,683,163.95. The trade was a 71.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

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