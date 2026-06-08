Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $60.93 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 67,530 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $60,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $641.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $864.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,089.29. The company has a market cap of $974.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.15. The company's 50-day moving average is $617.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.38.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here