Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $74.40 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 56,538 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $74,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Phillip Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,532 shares of company stock worth $119,504,341. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Shares of AMD opened at $466.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.06 and a 52-week high of $546.44. The company has a market cap of $760.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.50.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on AMD’s long-term AI growth story, with recent firm price targets well above current levels, including bullish calls from Barclays, TD Cowen, and Mizuho. CPU Demand Rapidly Rising Amid Expanding Agentic AI, Says Barclays, Raises PT On Advanced Micro (AMD) To $665
- Positive Sentiment: AMD’s latest quarterly results were strong, with revenue up 37.8% year over year and earnings topping expectations, reinforcing the company’s fundamental growth momentum. Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
- Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary continues to highlight AMD as a major beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, especially as demand for CPUs and AI servers expands. Forget GPUs: AMD, NVDA, INTC, ARM Are Chasing AI's Next Big Prize — The $120B CPU Market
- Neutral Sentiment: AMD remains one of the most watched semiconductor names, so heightened investor attention may be amplifying volatility around the stock. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Comments from TSMC suggesting AI chip supply will stay tight for years support the broader chip demand backdrop, but also underscore that the sector is still operating under capacity constraints. TSMC CEO Warns Chip Supply Won’t Meet AI-Fueled Demand for Years
- Negative Sentiment: AMD is being dragged down by the broader chip rout after Broadcom’s earnings and AI guidance failed to meet elevated expectations, prompting a reassessment of the AI trade. Intel, AMD stocks slide again in aftermath of Broadcom's weak outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Several reports say AMD has fallen alongside other major semiconductor names as investors lock in profits after a strong run in AI-related stocks. AMD, Broadcom, Quantinuum, and More Stocks That Explain Today's Market
- Negative Sentiment: AMD’s recent surge has also left some investors worried about valuation, with commentary suggesting the stock may have gotten ahead of near-term fundamentals. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Surges on Analyst Upgrades — But Valuation Concerns Linger
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
(Free Report
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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
See Also
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