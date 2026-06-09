Erste Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 149.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,662 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 892.6% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 49,788 shares of the company's stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 44,772 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,147 shares of the company's stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $322.08 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $299.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.44. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $232.24 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $336.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace announced a memorandum of understanding with Wolfspeed to accelerate adoption of high-voltage silicon carbide power modules, a move that could strengthen GE’s position in next-generation aerospace and defense electrical systems. Article Title

GE Aerospace announced a memorandum of understanding with Wolfspeed to accelerate adoption of high-voltage silicon carbide power modules, a move that could strengthen GE’s position in next-generation aerospace and defense electrical systems. Positive Sentiment: The company also said it completed the first ground test of a megawatt-class hybrid-electric engine system, reinforcing its long-term growth story in advanced propulsion and decarbonization technologies. Article Title

The company also said it completed the first ground test of a megawatt-class hybrid-electric engine system, reinforcing its long-term growth story in advanced propulsion and decarbonization technologies. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary continues to frame GE Aerospace as a strong industrial/aerospace name, with bullish writeups citing durable services demand and constructive sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Analyst and market commentary continues to frame GE Aerospace as a strong industrial/aerospace name, with bullish writeups citing durable services demand and constructive sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several media pieces today mostly reiterated the Wolfspeed partnership and GE’s strategic push into silicon carbide technology, which is supportive but not yet a near-term financial catalyst. Article Title

Several media pieces today mostly reiterated the Wolfspeed partnership and GE’s strategic push into silicon carbide technology, which is supportive but not yet a near-term financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and profile coverage highlighted GE’s restructuring progress and exposure to high aviation demand, but these were largely reiterations of the company’s existing investment case. Article Title

Management commentary and profile coverage highlighted GE’s restructuring progress and exposure to high aviation demand, but these were largely reiterations of the company’s existing investment case. Negative Sentiment: The stock is trading lower despite the positive news, suggesting investors may be taking profits or reacting to broader market moves rather than a fresh operational setback at GE Aerospace. Article Title

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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