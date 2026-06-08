Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases 310,927 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,977 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 310,927 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.2% of Erste Asset Management GmbH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $141,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $15,780,919,000 after purchasing an additional 771,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $4,134,174,000 after purchasing an additional 673,690 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,986,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,455,911,000 after purchasing an additional 308,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,211,975,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,391,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,939,435,000 after purchasing an additional 392,097 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $160.69 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $156.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $165.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

Key TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX posted strong fiscal Q1 results, including 6% comparable sales growth and 29% EPS growth, and raised guidance, supporting the stock’s recent strength.

TJX posted strong fiscal Q1 results, including 6% comparable sales growth and 29% EPS growth, and raised guidance, supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on The TJX Companies, Inc., with a consensus “Buy” view and continued praise for its growth and defensive retail appeal.

Analysts remain constructive on The TJX Companies, Inc., with a consensus “Buy” view and continued praise for its growth and defensive retail appeal. Positive Sentiment: UBS singled out TJX as a preferred consumer stock, citing its ability to grow, deliver strong returns, and exceed expectations.

UBS singled out TJX as a preferred consumer stock, citing its ability to grow, deliver strong returns, and exceed expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Recent stock gains have pushed TJX near its 52-week high, which may attract both momentum buyers and some profit-taking.

Recent stock gains have pushed TJX near its 52-week high, which may attract both momentum buyers and some profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: CEO Ernie Herrman and CFO John Klinger sold shares this week, which may weigh on sentiment even though the transactions were disclosed as routine filings.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,051,761. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,786 shares of company stock worth $11,695,268. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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