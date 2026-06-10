Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Stake in PTC Inc. $PTC

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,915 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the technology company's stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $2,697,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

Get PTC alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at PTC

In other news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $106,137.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,325,375.96. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $140.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. PTC's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PTC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PTC wasn't on the list.

While PTC currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here