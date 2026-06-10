Erste Asset Management GmbH Takes $5.79 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 360,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $5,785,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of Healthpeak Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,498,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $947,889,000 after buying an additional 895,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,674,812 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $493,251,000 after buying an additional 2,438,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $312,959,000 after buying an additional 123,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,228,560 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $195,873,000 after buying an additional 400,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 28.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936,934 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $190,292,000 after buying an additional 2,206,222 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of DOC opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is 381.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Healthpeak Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Healthpeak Properties wasn't on the list.

While Healthpeak Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here