Erste Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,808 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 33,639 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $310.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50-day moving average is $322.95 and its 200 day moving average is $347.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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