Eschler Asset Management LLP Acquires 10,631 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 145.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,930 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.3% of Eschler Asset Management LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eschler Asset Management LLP's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $205.19 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $140.85 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Melius Research set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,457 shares of company stock worth $332,073,643 in the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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