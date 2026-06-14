Eschler Asset Management LLP Takes $2.30 Million Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 128,690 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000. Coeur Mining makes up approximately 1.5% of Eschler Asset Management LLP's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,322,507 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $23,580,000 after buying an additional 38,647 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,563,232 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $259,662,000 after buying an additional 259,978 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Coeur Mining Price Performance

Coeur Mining stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.25. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $856.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.59 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Coeur Mining's revenue was up 137.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 23.0%. Coeur Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.45%.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 77,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,994.40. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Coeur Mining from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coeur Mining

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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