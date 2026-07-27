Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP cut its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS - Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,420 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 9,785 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 70.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 186.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,614 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Essex Property Trust from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essex Property Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $299.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESS

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $293.32 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.46 and a fifty-two week high of $303.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($2.31). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $484.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $479.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.040 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $2.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $10.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Essex Property Trust's payout ratio is presently 116.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In related news, Director Mary Kasaris sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.45, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,003.30. The trade was a 20.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.47% of the company's stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc NYSE: ESS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long‑term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

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