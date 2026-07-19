Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA Holdings Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Free Report) by 325.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,424 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.07% of Establishment Labs worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Brian Low Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Brian Low Financial Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company's stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company's stock.

Establishment Labs Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $92.58 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 218.77% and a negative net margin of 19.05%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Establishment Labs

In other news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 105,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $7,919,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 927,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,952,351.68. This trade represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $18,144,896. Company insiders own 9.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Establishment Labs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESTA

Establishment Labs Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

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