Findell Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 291,000 shares during the quarter. Establishment Labs makes up about 11.8% of Findell Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Findell Capital Management LLC owned about 2.70% of Establishment Labs worth $51,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 849.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Establishment Labs Price Performance

ESTA stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -55.82 and a beta of 1.03. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $97.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.17.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 196.38%. The business had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESTA shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Establishment Labs from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Establishment Labs from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESTA

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company focused on breast health and aesthetics. Founded in 2004 by Juan José Chacón-Quirós, the Costa Rica-based company develops and manufactures products for breast augmentation and reconstruction. Its product portfolio includes Motiva breast implants, offered in different shapes and designs, as well as related technologies and products for plastic and reconstructive surgery. The company also develops solutions intended to support surgical procedures and patient care.

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