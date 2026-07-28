Estate Counselors LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,662 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 715.9% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,534 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $29,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 8,357.8% in the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 33,070 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $291.35 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $286.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $315.47.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at $707,108.48. This trade represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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