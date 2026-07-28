Estuary Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Estuary Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 328,411 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $35,830,000. Ares Management makes up 6.0% of Estuary Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Estuary Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Ares Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 116.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,902 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 708.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company's stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.1%

ARES opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. Ares Management Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $195.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.96.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Ares Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 251.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

Further Reading

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