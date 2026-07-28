Estuary Capital Management LP Has $38.32 Million Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Estuary Capital Management LP raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) by 338.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,197,297 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,241,040 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital makes up about 6.4% of Estuary Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Estuary Capital Management LP owned 0.27% of Blue Owl Capital worth $38,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 135,184 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,036,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 322,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,065,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790,400 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 288,826 shares of the company's stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 208,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,458 shares of the company's stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 211,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company's stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 2.4%

OWL stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $699.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 21.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OWL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.16.

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Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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