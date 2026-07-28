Estuary Capital Management LP Sells 262,976 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Estuary Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP - Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,616 shares of the company's stock after selling 262,976 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts comprises approximately 6.0% of Estuary Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Estuary Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.12% of Advance Auto Parts worth $35,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 883 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,554 shares of the company's stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company's stock.

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Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 3.5%

AAP opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $65.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 0.51%.The company's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Advance Auto Parts's dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $58.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advance Auto Parts

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc NYSE: AAP is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company's product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

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