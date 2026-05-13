Ethic Inc. Acquires 748 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $767,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3,378.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 84,731 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $79,079,000 after acquiring an additional 82,295 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total value of $12,717,028.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 73,995 shares in the company, valued at $108,962,077.20. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 61,024 shares of company stock valued at $99,678,386 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $2,017.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,562.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,240.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $452.04 and a twelve month high of $2,045.14.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,923.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Key Comfort Systems USA News

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Comfort Systems recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.80 per share from $0.70, signaling management confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. 5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout

Comfort Systems recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.80 per share from $0.70, signaling management confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: The company reported strong quarterly results on April 23, with EPS of $10.51 versus $6.81 expected and revenue of $2.87 billion versus $2.39 billion expected, helped by 56.5% year-over-year revenue growth.

The company reported strong quarterly results on April 23, with EPS of $10.51 versus $6.81 expected and revenue of $2.87 billion versus $2.39 billion expected, helped by 56.5% year-over-year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive, with several recent price-target increases and a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” supporting the stock’s longer-term momentum.

Analysts remain broadly constructive, with several recent price-target increases and a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” supporting the stock’s longer-term momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Articles noted continued interest tied to data-center construction demand and the company’s role in AI-related infrastructure spending, which can support the growth story but was not a new company-specific announcement. Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Rallied on Strong Demand from Data Center Construction

Articles noted continued interest tied to data-center construction demand and the company’s role in AI-related infrastructure spending, which can support the growth story but was not a new company-specific announcement. Negative Sentiment: CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares at an average price of $2,020.96, and the filing followed a larger 4,000-share sale days earlier, adding to concerns that insiders may be taking profits after the stock’s sharp advance.

CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares at an average price of $2,020.96, and the filing followed a larger 4,000-share sale days earlier, adding to concerns that insiders may be taking profits after the stock’s sharp advance. Negative Sentiment: CAO Julie Shaeff also sold 1,123 shares at an average price of $2,000.37, reinforcing the short-term headwind from insider selling.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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