Ethic Inc. Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,106 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Corning were worth $15,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,796 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 10.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 target price on Corning and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.15.

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Corning Trading Up 2.2%

GLW opened at $186.47 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $198.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.11. The firm has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $2,000,960.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,691.42. This represents a 81.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,256 shares of company stock valued at $26,541,572. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Corning

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Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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