Ethic Inc. Boosts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,253 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $13,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Elevance Health by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,576,805 shares of the company's stock worth $1,478,857,000 after purchasing an additional 901,626 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 25.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,998,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,292,029,000 after buying an additional 798,457 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 65.3% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,834,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $592,603,000 after buying an additional 724,349 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Elevance Health by 114.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,319,000 shares of the company's stock worth $426,195,000 after buying an additional 703,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 44.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,480 shares of the company's stock worth $660,935,000 after acquiring an additional 627,038 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Elevance Health from $397.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $332.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $424.00 to $391.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $384.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Key Elevance Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elevance beat first-quarter expectations and raised EPS guidance, which is helping support investor confidence in the company’s near-term outlook. A Look At Elevance Health (ELV) Valuation After Q1 Beat And Raised EPS Guidance

Elevance beat first-quarter expectations and raised EPS guidance, which is helping support investor confidence in the company’s near-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted FY2026 EPS estimates to $26.79 from $25.53, matching the consensus estimate and signaling stronger expected earnings this year.

Zacks Research lifted FY2026 EPS estimates to $26.79 from $25.53, matching the consensus estimate and signaling stronger expected earnings this year. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also raised FY2027 EPS estimates to $28.51 from $28.40, and increased its Q2 2027 forecast to $7.23 from $7.20, suggesting analysts still see healthy longer-term profitability.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $377.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $424.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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