Ethic Inc. Buys 19,778 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a "buy" rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on USB

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. This represents a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,813,307. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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