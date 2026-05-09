Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Ethic Inc. Has $20.19 Million Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Chubb logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ethic Inc. increased its Chubb stake by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, buying 7,520 more shares and bringing its total holding to 64,690 shares worth about $20.19 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains heavy in Chubb, with Berkshire Hathaway, AQR Capital Management, Amundi, and others also boosting their positions; overall, institutions and hedge funds own 83.81% of the stock.
  • Chubb reported solid financial results and continues to pay dividends, posting $6.82 EPS and $14.93 billion in quarterly revenue, while also distributing a $0.97 quarterly dividend that yields 1.2% annually.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,690 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Chubb by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,843,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,111 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 75.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $785,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,963 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $220,217,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 55.4% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,946,622 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $557,493,000 after purchasing an additional 693,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,428,278,000 after purchasing an additional 513,852 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $319.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $264.10 and a 12 month high of $345.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Mizuho cut their price target on Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Key Chubb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for Chubb, signaling stronger long-term earnings potential and improved outlook for the insurer. Chubb stock reference
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts also increased estimates for Q1 2027 and Q4 2027 EPS, reinforcing optimism that Chubb can sustain solid profitability over time. Chubb stock reference
  • Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage pieces focused on why Chubb stock is in focus and on broader analyst commentary, but did not introduce a clear new company-specific catalyst. Article link
  • Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed estimates for Q2 2026, Q2 2027 and Q3 2027, which may be weighing on sentiment by pointing to softer earnings in the near term. Chubb stock reference
  • Negative Sentiment: A bearish headline suggesting investors should “sell CB” may also be pressuring the shares, even though it appears to be an opinion piece rather than a fundamental update. Article link

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Chubb Right Now?

Before you consider Chubb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chubb wasn't on the list.

While Chubb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
JPMorgan Just Made $6,300 Gold Call. Are You Exposed?
JPMorgan Just Made $6,300 Gold Call. Are You Exposed?
From Vault Metal (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines