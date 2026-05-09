Ethic Inc. Has $20.19 Million Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,690 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Chubb by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,843,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,111 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 75.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $785,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,963 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $220,217,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 55.4% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,946,622 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $557,493,000 after purchasing an additional 693,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,428,278,000 after purchasing an additional 513,852 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $319.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $264.10 and a 12 month high of $345.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Mizuho cut their price target on Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Key Chubb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for Chubb, signaling stronger long-term earnings potential and improved outlook for the insurer. Chubb stock reference

Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for Chubb, signaling stronger long-term earnings potential and improved outlook for the insurer. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also increased estimates for Q1 2027 and Q4 2027 EPS, reinforcing optimism that Chubb can sustain solid profitability over time. Chubb stock reference

Analysts also increased estimates for Q1 2027 and Q4 2027 EPS, reinforcing optimism that Chubb can sustain solid profitability over time. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage pieces focused on why Chubb stock is in focus and on broader analyst commentary, but did not introduce a clear new company-specific catalyst. Article link

Additional coverage pieces focused on why Chubb stock is in focus and on broader analyst commentary, but did not introduce a clear new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed estimates for Q2 2026, Q2 2027 and Q3 2027, which may be weighing on sentiment by pointing to softer earnings in the near term. Chubb stock reference

Zacks trimmed estimates for Q2 2026, Q2 2027 and Q3 2027, which may be weighing on sentiment by pointing to softer earnings in the near term. Negative Sentiment: A bearish headline suggesting investors should “sell CB” may also be pressuring the shares, even though it appears to be an opinion piece rather than a fundamental update. Article link

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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