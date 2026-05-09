Ethic Inc. Purchases 3,647 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,106 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in AppLovin were worth $14,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APP. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 58.6% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 701 shares of the company's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company's stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.47, for a total transaction of $2,497,645.57. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 30,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,638,275.26. This represents a 14.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total transaction of $74,331,545.90. Following the sale, the director owned 6,969,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,545,043.18. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 365,244 shares of company stock valued at $169,584,607 in the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of APP opened at $468.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.37. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $320.00 and a 52 week high of $745.61. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $442.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. AppLovin's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on AppLovin from $740.00 to $716.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $664.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

AppLovin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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