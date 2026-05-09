Ethic Inc. Purchases 52,990 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,848 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 52,990 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $16,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Intel by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 29.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Intel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $75.64.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $124.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $627.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.31 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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