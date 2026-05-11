Ethic Inc. Raises Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,033 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $15,413,227,000 after buying an additional 3,460,021 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $6,301,901,000 after acquiring an additional 707,490 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25,532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 424,983 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $91,725,000 after acquiring an additional 423,325 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,368,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,069,819 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $230,900,000 after purchasing an additional 357,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $237.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business's fifty day moving average price is $216.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.70. The stock has a market cap of $187.34 billion, a PE ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.77 and a one year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. The business's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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