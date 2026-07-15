eToro Group Ltd. $ETOR Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR - Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,988,552 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 760,654 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 2.40% of eToro Group worth $59,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETOR. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in eToro Group during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eToro Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,692,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eToro Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eToro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eToro Group by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,702 shares of the company's stock worth $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 683,008 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETOR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on eToro Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on eToro Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on eToro Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of eToro Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of eToro Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eToro Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.80.

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eToro Group Stock Performance

Shares of ETOR stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. eToro Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. eToro Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. eToro Group's revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eToro Group Ltd. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shalev Eddy sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $4,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 296,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,101.54. This represents a 25.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hedva Ber sold 55,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,311,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $865,654. This represents a 72.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

eToro Group Company Profile

eToro Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ETOR is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

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